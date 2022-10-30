Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan once again showed his athleticism on the field against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Sunday (October 30).

The all-rounder pulled off an incredible run out of Sean Williams (64 off 42 balls) in the penultimate over when the batter looked destined to take Zimbabwe to victory.

With Zimbabwe requiring 19 runs off nine balls, Shakib collected the ball, which came to his right off his own bowling after the batsman pushed it towards him.

He quickly turned around to hit the stumps within a fraction of a second. Williams was well short of his crease. Bangladesh went on to win the match by three runs.

Taimoor Zaman @taimoorze What a run out that was by Shakib What a run out that was by Shakib 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/d2ij6kGWiv

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 71 runs off 55 balls to guide Bangladesh to 150/7 in 20 overs. Afif Hossain and Shakib also chipped in with 29 and 23 runs, respectively.

Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarbani picked up a couple of wickets each, while Williams and Sikander Raza both scalped a wicket each.

In reply, Williams led Zimbabwe’s chase after they were reduced to 35/4. Ryan Burl contributed an unbeaten 27 runs but failed to take the team to victory.

Taskin Ahmed shone with 3/19 for Bangladesh, while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman scalped a couple of wickets each.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh put pressure on Pakistan

A couple of wins in three matches for Shakib Al Hasan and Co. have piled the pressure on Pakistan, who have lost their first two games.

The Bangla Tigers have bounced back strongly after they lost to South Africa by 104 runs. They now have four points in three games after wins against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

The Proteas could displace Bangladesh in the third spot if they win their upcoming match against India in Perth on Sunday.

Player of the Match, Taskin credited Allan Donald for the improved bowling performance as Bangladesh survived the last-ball thriller against Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Star Sports during the post-match presentation, he said:

“Got a good bunch of fast bowling group, we support each other and working hard to improve ourselves. We get great support from our bowling coach (Allan Donald) and all the other support staff. We got a good group and hopefully improve more.”

Bangladesh will next face India in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2).

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes