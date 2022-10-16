T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] UAE cricketer trips over boundary rope after being dismissed in match against Netherlands

Young UAE cricketer Aayan Afzal Khan was dismissed for five in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands in Geelong on Sunday, October 16. His bad day did not end there though. As he walked back to the pavilion, he tripped over the boundary rope and fell awkwardly, completely losing his balance.

Khan came into bat at No. 8 during the UAE’s innings. He could not make much of a contribution as he gave a simple catch to cover off Fred Klaassen’s bowling. At only 16, Khan is a slow left-arm orthodox spinner and a right-handed batter.

The youngster’s dismissal and subsequent misadventure on the ropes was symptomatic of UAE’s woes on the day. Batting first after winning the toss against the Netherlands, they only managed to post 111 for eight on the board.

Opener Muhammad Waseem top-scored for UAE with 41. However, it was a far from fluent knock as he took 47 deliveries for the same and hit only one four apart from two sixes. No other batter from the side could cross the 20-run mark. Vriitya Aravind’s 21-ball 18 was the next highest score in UAE’s innings.

The UAE were 103 for four after 18 overs, but Bas de Leede claimed three wickets in the penultimate over as the batting side slipped further to 106 for seven. Khan was then run out off the second last ball of the innings as the Netherlands completed a commanding bowling performance.

ICC @ICC



#UAEvNED | bit.ly/UAEvNED_FirstR… Netherlands do well to restrict UAE to 111/8 in their 20 overs Netherlands do well to restrict UAE to 111/8 in their 20 overs 👊#UAEvNED | 📝 bit.ly/UAEvNED_FirstR… https://t.co/NiQsgOcbuG

Chasing 112, the Netherlands were 59 for three in the ninth over. Vikramjit Singh was bowled by Basil Hameed for 10. Max O'Dowd looked in good touch during his 23 before being cleaned up by Junaid Siddique. The Dutch lost their third wicket of the innings when de Leede was caught at cover off Karthik Meiyappan.

UAE vs Netherlands- Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

