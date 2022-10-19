T20 World Cup 2022 West Indies vs Zimbabwe: Who won today's match?

West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19. With the win, they stayed in contention for a place in the Super 12.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Windies put up a disappointing 153/7 on the board. However, Alzarri Joseph (4/16) and Jason Holder (3/12) came up with impressive bowling efforts to bundle out Zimbabwe for 122 in 18.2 overs.

Chasing 154, Zimbabwe got off to a flying start as stand-in skipper Regis Chakabva slammed Kyle Mayers for three boundaries in the first over, which went for 18. Joseph, however, cut short his stay at the crease. Chakabva was bowled for 13 as he dragged a cross-seam delivery back onto the stumps.

Wesley Madhevere swatted Joseph for a four and a six in the fifth over. However, the Windies pacer hit back by cleaning up Tony Munyonga (two) with a pacy yorker. Sean Williams (one) then nicked Obed McCoy to the keeper as West Indies gained the upper hand in the contest. After a bright start, Zimbabwe had stumbled to 55/3 by the end of the powerplay.

Madhevere was looking in good touch, but a fine catch by Evin Lewis sent him on his way for 27. The Zimbabwe batter uppishly cut a length ball from Holder to point, where Lewis flung himself to his left and pulled off a great catch.

The chasing side were five down when the in-form Sikandar Raza (14) was dismissed immediately after hitting a six off Odean Smith. The batter wanted to smack the pacer over cover, but only managed to slice a catch to wide mid-off. Akeal Hosein joined in the fun for West Indies as Milton Shumba (two) skied a sweep to deep square leg.

Zimbabwe lost their seventh wicket with the score on 92 when Ryan Burl (17) was nailed in front of the stumps by a pin-point yorker from Holder. Joseph then returned to dislodge Richard Ngarava (two), who missed his heave. Luke Jongwe gave West Indies a brief scare by clobbering Smith for three fours in the 17th over.

With 38 needed off 18 balls, Joseph ended Jongwe’s resistance on 29 with another well-directed yorker. It was a yorker that also brought up a must-win victory for West Indies as Holder cleaned up Tendai Chatara (three).

Raza’s three-fer restricts West Indies to 153/7

Raza claimed three for 19 as Zimbabwe held West Indies to 153/7 after losing the toss and being asked to bowl first. Opener Johnson Charles top-scored for the Windies with 45 off 36, but their overall batting performance was disappointing yet again.

Mayers (13) was the first to go, top-edging a shortish delivery from Blessing Muzarabani straight up in the air. Zimbabwe keeper Chakabva took a well-judged catch. After a few quiet overs, Charles gave the West Indies innings some much-needed momentum, hammering Burl for 6,4,4.

Lewis (15), however, perished just before the halfway stage of the innings. He miscued a short and wide delivery from Raza to long-on. West Indies would have been expecting a big knock from their skipper Nicholas Pooran. However, he couldn’t deliver. Having made seven, the left-hander chipped a return catch to Williams.

Disaster struck for the batting side in the same over as Charles’ innings ended following a horrible mix-up with Rovman Powell. The latter cut a short and wide delivery from Williams to backward point and hinted about a single by taking a few steps down the track. However, he quickly returned to the safety of his crease. Charles, who was committed to the run, was stranded. He also took a tumble, but even if he hadn’t, he wouldn’t have made it back in time.

Raza then claimed two in an over as the Windies slipped further. Shamarh Brooks (0) was trapped lbw as he missed his flick, while Holder (four) gifted a return catch to the bowler.

Powell (28) and Akeal Hosein (23*) lifted West Indies past 150 with some effective strikes. The former whacked Muzarabani for two maximums (the second was a 104-metre six) in the last over before being dismissed. The runs proved decisive in the end result.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe: Who won man of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2022 Match?

Charles top-scored for West Indies with 45 before getting run out. Joseph and Holder were terrific with the ball, getting their yorkers spot on.

For Zimbabwe, Raza shone with the ball, claiming three crucial wickets.

Joseph was named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul.

