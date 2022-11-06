T20 World Cup 2022: “You are very big chokers" – Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at South Africa for helping Pakistan qualify for semi-finals

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took a dig at South Africa and called them big chokers after they bowed out of the T20 World Cup semifinals after losing to the Netherlands by 13 runs in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6).

Babar Azam and Co. then registered a five-wicket victory against Bangladesh in their last group-stage match to enter the tournament’s knockout stage, with six points in five matches, one point ahead of the Proteas.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar expressed his shock at seeing the Proteas once again bow out of a premier tournament.

“Thank you South Africa. You are very big chokers because you gave Pakistan one more chance. Compassion from your side. I didn’t think that Pakistan deserved it after losing to Zimbabwe, but Pakistan got a lifeline, lottery. What a happening World Cup.”

“Whenever South Africa come to play big games, they choke. I don’t know why? We have no idea. Very very disheartening, disappointing for South Africans. I am gutted to see them [lose]. They were a good team, had good middle order and terrific bowling.”

India and Pakistan could once again play against each other in the finals on Sunday (November 13).

“Cricket is a funny game” – Babar Azam as Pakistan qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was surprised to see Pakistan make it to the semifinals after losing their first two matches against arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe.

Speaking on the post-match show, Babar said:

“It's a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate all my team the way they played all matches. Pitch wasn't easy to bat on. Little bit two-paced.

"Me and Rizwan decided to go long but unfortunately didn't work out. Haris showed aggression. Good to see him play. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play.”

Meanwhile, India’s dead rubber against Zimbabwe in Melbourne will decide which team between India and Pakistan will finish as first or second in Group 2.

New Zealand and England, on the other hand, have already qualified from Group 1 for the knockout matches of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Group 1 table-toppers will play the second-placed team from Group 2 and vice-versa. The T20 World Cup semi-finals will be played on Wednesday and Thursday (November 9 and 10).

