T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe fielder Milton Shumba loses his trousers while trying to stop a boundary in match against Netherlands

Zimbabwe cricketer Milton Shumba had an embarrassing moment during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Netherlands in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. He briefly lost his trousers while trying to stop a boundary.

Zimbabwe came up with an extremely disappointing performance against the Dutch in the Group 2 match, going down by five wickets. Batting first after winning the toss, they managed to post only 117 on the board as they were all out in 19.2 overs. Netherlands opener Max O’Dowd’s defiant 52 off 47 balls then guided his team home to a memorable win.

Chasing 118, Netherlands were cruising to victory at 92/3 after 14 overs. In the next over, O’Dowd flicked a full delivery from Luke Jongwe to the on side. Shumba ran in at deep midwicket to try and stop the ball. However, due to an error in misjudgment, the ball landed in front of him.

The fielder did not give up and chased the ball as it hurried towards the boundary. However, as he made a second attempt to stop the ball with a slide, his trousers came off. His effort also went in vain as the ball crossed the boundary rope.

O’Dowd then slammed the next ball for a four to bring up his half-century. The 15th over of the innings, bowled by Jongwe, cost Zimbabwe 17 runs. As for Shumba, he did not have a great game with the bat as well. He was dismissed for 2 by Logan van Beek.

Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with 40 off 24, while Sean Williams contributed 28 off 23. However, the rest of their batters were all dismissed for single-figure scores. Paul van Meekeren stood out for the Dutch with the ball, claiming 3/29. Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede all picked up two wickets each.

In the chase, O'Dowd and Tom Cooper (32) added 73 for the second wicket to guide Netherlands to victory in 18 overs.

“We came here to win some games at the Super 12” - Netherlands captain after triumph over Zimbabwe

Speaking after the win, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards described the feeling as an awesome one. Sharing his thoughts at the post-match presentation, he said:

“Awesome. We came here to win some games at the Super 12. Good to get the ball rolling after a rocking start. Bowlers were sensational, the top four got us pretty close to the total too. Max has been sensational for the past 4-5 years. He rocks up at big occasions.”

Netherlands will conclude their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6.

