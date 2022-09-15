“If Team India’s top spinner is ranked No. 27, then it’s really unfortunate” - Rajkumar Sharma questions Yuzvendra Chahal’s “No. 1" status 

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has questioned Yuzvendra Chahal’s “No. 1 spinner” status in Team India’s white ball squads. Reacting to his low ICC rankings, Sharma admitted that he hasn’t delivered to expectations.

A number of cricket experts have termed Chahal as India’s top spinner in white ball formats in recent times. However, despite some impressive performances, the 32-year-old is ranked No. 27 in T20Is and No. 18 in ODIs.

Chahal had a mixed Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the UAE recently. After managing only a solitary scalp in three matches, he claimed three wickets in the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka. Asked about Chahal’s poor ICC rankings, Sharma told India News Sports:

“We boast that Chahal is our No. 1 spinner in T20Is as well as one-day cricket, but I am surprised that his ranking is so low in world cricket. If Team India’s top spinner is ranked No. 27 (in T20Is), then it’s really unfortunate. It means that he hasn’t performed very well, which is why he is so low in the rankings.

“Other than him, there are no other very good spinners around, so India definitely need to work on their bowling,” he added.

Sharma lamented that India are struggling in the pace bowling department as well, where the pool of talent seems to have dried up a little. He elaborated:

“There was a time some time back when we had 9-10 fast bowling options. There was intense competition for places. Suddenly, there seems to be a vacuum, and I can’t understand why it has happened.”

In Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel’s absence, Team India picked Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh for the Asia Cup. While Arshdeep did well, Avesh had a horror campaign and was subsequently dropped from the T20 World Cup squad.

“Players need to learn how Kohli became player of the decade” - Rajkumar Sharma on Team India's young guns

Sharma also expressed disappointment at the manner in which youngsters have failed to live up to their potential on the big stage. Urging them to learn from Kohli, he commented:

“Players need to learn how Virat Kohli became the player of the decade. He dominated world cricket for 10 years across three formats of the game. It shows his dedication, fitness as well as his focus.

"That intent and passion to win games consistently for India is not visible. Youngsters come up with a couple of good performances and secure their place for the next few matches,” he concluded.

Team India's next assignment will be a three-match T20I series at home against Australia from September 20 to 25.

