“They haven’t played him [Dinesh Karthik]”- Dilip Vengsarkar unhappy with Rohit Sharma and Co. after India’s debacle at Asia Cup

Dilip Vengsarkar was displeased with Rohit Sharma-led India's experiments at the Asia Cup 2022 after the Men in Blue crashed out in the Super 4s of the tournament.

The former Indian captain questioned the absence of Dinesh Karthik from India's playing XI in crucial matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka after the so-called finisher managed to play only a single ball in the tournament.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Vengsarkar said:

“They picked Dinesh Karthik, but they haven’t played him, and then they played Ravichandran Ashwin for the first time against Sri Lanka.”

He continued:

“You can experiment in a bilateral series, but the Asia Cups and the World Cup are major tournaments. In these tournaments, you need to win; that’s very important.”

While right-handed batter Karthik played the first two group matches for India in the Asia Cup, left-hander Rishabh Pant was chosen for the Super 4 fixtures against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, both these players played India's last Super 4s match against Afghanistan.

Karthik managed to bat only once in the tournament in the first game against Pakistan. Pant, on the other hand, managed scores of 14(12), 17(13) and an unbeaten 20(16).

“Winning matches in a tournament like this is very important” – Vengsarkar's message to Rohit Sharma and Co.

Vengsarkar mentioned that winning matches in big tournaments such as the Asia Cup as it boosts the morale of the tournament.

The former Indian cricketer felt that Rohit Sharma and Co. are obviusly trying to find the best team combination for the World Cup but Asia Cup might not be the stage to experiement.

“Obviously, the team management wants to give all the players a chance as they are trying to find their best XI for next month’s World Cup. But then Asia Cup is a very big tournament.

“Winning matches in a tournament like this is very important for the morale of the team. Also, I think it’s important to have the winning combination.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next play two white-ball series against Australia and South Africa.

The first game of the three-match T20I series against reigning World Champions Australia will kick start at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury