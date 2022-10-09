“Spoke like a true Indian uncle” - Twitterati lash out at Kapil Dev over his comments on depression and pressure

Former India captain Kapil Dev has made a blunt remark, stating that players should not play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if they feel a lot of pressure.

The Indian legend made the statement at a recent event when asked about his thoughts on the amount of pressure that modern-day players face.

Speaking at the event, Kapil commented:

"I hear a lot of times on TV that there's a lot of pressure on players to play in the IPL. Then I only say one thing, don't play. If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can't understand these American terms, like depression. I'm a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can't be any pressure while enjoying the game.”

Mental health and depression have been a topic of massive debate in international cricket over the last couple of years, with some players even deciding to sacrifice one format to lengthen their careers. In the wake of the same, the Twitterati were not impressed with Kapil’s views on depression and mental health with regard to current cricketers.

A few users did support the Indian legend, stating that his views were being misinterpreted, but the majority of fans lashed out at the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper.

Here is a compilation of reactions from social media to Kapil’s views:

Mukesh @mikejava85 @Aces_sports



: Indian Uncle cirsa 2022 @therealkapildev I am from rural background , our teachers used to beat us its ok even now , there is nothing like depression ....

deathSTROKE @UpAndOverAndSix @Aces_sports

And about students, I never went to a school with ac and teacher who don't punish Students, but I can guarantee those who study in such schools also feel pressure, @therealkapildev Had this guy played in current era he would have learned the lessons of pressure,,

[email protected] @IAqsa10 @UpAndOverAndSix @Aces_sports @therealkapildev The Era which he was grown up and played was difficult because to face West Indies Bowlers was more than anything... Mr Sunil Gavaskar played without Helmet through his life with the Best bowlers of all time... bcoz he had passion and pleasure...

Nitish Shukla @dietStartsTom @BeingMinchu @Aces_sports Get his point, but in general making fun of things like depression isn't right because you just can't understand what some else might be feeling... Equivalent to saying injury chodo yaar...jaake bowling karo Sab apne aap theek ho jaayega...

Baller @kaladhann @Aces_sports @therealkapildev "Pressure hai, depression hai ye sab american words aa jate hai" that's the generation gap.

Smp Santoshhh mohann Phukannn @SmpPhukan @Aces_sports

As people gets older, there thinking capacity gets old as well. Kapil dev is an perfect example for this.Its been almost 50 years since his played cricket , and he is talking about present day players mindset..1983 was fluke Wc win for india.. And he is an overrated in cricket @therealkapildev

Amit @nottheamit @Aces_sports @therealkapildev could not have been more wrong on multiple accounts. Not everyone is Kapil Dev, and that is beside the point

Almighty but autistic @CrossWeBear @Aces_sports @therealkapildev This guy played in the 80s. The volume of cricket, the contract clauses of what obligations you have to carry as a professional player were so dilute at that time that it is incomparable to current world of cricket as a sport.

𝙕𝙖𝙠𝙞 𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 @mzakihaider @Aces_sports @therealkapildev He is absolutely wrong here. No wonder mental health is still the least priority in our part of the world...

Shivang Chahar @ShivangChahar @mzakihaider @Aces_sports @therealkapildev You misunderstood him. He means that you shouldn't take pressure. in pressure things won't work that well better to enjoy whatever you are doing.

Rags @Raghuspeaks @Aces_sports @therealkapildev Sad to see, our society still cannot accept the issue of mental health. People in the audience with their fancy suits are laughing and clapping on this absurd point of Dr Kapildev. Disappointed.

Angry Munda @angrybanda @Aces_sports @therealkapildev Absolutely rubbish ! lot of thing change from Kapil Dev to today generation. Just tell me who talk about IIT JEE CA etc... at that time. There is no pressure on students on that time, but now thing change getting govt is like Jannat. Generation gap.

Allester Pinto 🇮🇳🇦🇺 @AllesterPinto @Aces_sports @therealkapildev The fact that so many people in the audience were laughing to this " American " made depression tells you everything about who we are as a society and how far we have to go.

Atul Sharma @atulsharrma @Aces_sports @therealkapildev Yeah tere is no pressure. That's why kapil Dev shouted at the new comer Anil kumble for dropping a catch that he cried for hours. Reason being kapil dev wanted to created the record of most test wickets in his name

Muhbola Boyfriend @funnyDrugDler @Aces_sports @therealkapildev Guys, He is not denying mental health but telling about the reality how the pressure destroys player's mental state. Having lots of expectations creates pressure wht i felt as a studnet in my life. Then i ended most of the expectations nd only did hardwrk without caring of result

𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝 𝔸𝕟𝕚𝕞𝕒𝕝 @iSocialAnimal @nishantshisho10 @Aces_sports @therealkapildev IPL ko toh bura kaha hi nahi. All he's saying when you are in love with the game, you don't actually feel the pressure.

Sagar SIngH @sasi4049 @Aces_sports

He just wanted to say that if u love enjoying the cricket, there should be no question of depression and pressure becz thats what u made and prepared for ur whole life....He was depressed becz his captaincy gone and I also observed different kohli this time... Old one was difft @therealkapildev

When Virat Kohli opened up about his mental battles

Significantly, one of the biggest names in international cricket, Virat Kohli, recently admitted that he also went through a tough mental battle during his down phase.

Speaking to Star Sports, he had said:

"For the first time in 10 years, I didn't touch my bat for a month. When I sat down and thought about it I was like, 'wow, I haven't touched a bat for like 30 days'. I haven't ever done that in my life.

"I came to the realization that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body is telling you to stop. Your mind is telling me to take a break and step back.”

After a short break from the game, Kohli returned to international cricket during the Asia Cup and amassed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92.

