UAE vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before UAE vs Netherlands match

The UAE vs Netherlands match will take place on the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow (October 16).

For the first time since 2014, the UAE team has returned to the T20 World Cup tournament. They had a forgettable debut in 2014, losing their three matches in Round 1 before crashing out of the competition early.

On the other side, the Netherlands have a good record among associate nations. The Dutch team participated in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup which took place last year in the UAE and Oman. However, they could not qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Both UAE and Netherlands will want to get off to a good start in T20 World Cup 2022. Before the game gets underway, here's a look at the UAE vs Netherlands head-to-head record in T20I cricket.

UAE vs Netherlands Head To Head to Head Record

The head-to-head record between UAE and Netherlands stands even at 4-4. The two nations have battled in eight T20Is and defeated each other four times. Netherlands won the last T20I against UAE by eight wickets.

UAE vs NED Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup

Netherlands lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against UAE 1-0. The two teams met in the 2014 edition of the tournament, where the Dutch team emerged victorious by six wickets.

Last 5 Games between UAE vs Netherlands in UAE

Here is a brief summary of the two T20I matches that took place between UAE and Netherlands in the Gulf nation:

NED (81/2) beat UAE (80/9) by 8 wickets, Oct 29, 2019 NED (157/5) beat UAE (73) by 84 runs, Feb 3, 2016

Last 5 games Between UAE vs NED (In Netherlands)

Interestingly, the two teams have met four times in Netherlands, and UAE have won all four matches.

UAE (153/3) beat NED (150/6) by 7 wickets, Aug 8, 2019 UAE (152/8) beat NED (138/9) by 14 runs, Aug 6, 2019 UAE (140/5) beat NED (136/9) by 5 wickets, Aug 5, 2019 UAE (181/5) beat NED (168/4) by 13 runs, Aug 3, 2019.

Who will the UAE vs Netherlands match in T20 World Cup 2022? Share your answers in the comments box below.

