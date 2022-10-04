Urvashi Rautela posts a cryptic Instagram reel on Rishabh Pant's birthday

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday today (October 4). Wishes have poured in for the star Indian cricketer from all parts of the world. His friends, teammates, family members and even some opponents have wished him on his special day.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, whose name has been linked to Rishabh Pant in the recent past, came up with a cryptic post on Instagram on the cricketer's birthday. She posted a selfie camera reel of herself with the caption 'Happy Birthday'.

Notably, Rautela did not mention anyone's name. Some fans have assumed that this could be her way of wishing Rishabh.

The reel has already received over 500,000 likes and more than 14,000 comments. Urvashi Rautela's post has got the fans talking on social media because of her past comments.

A few weeks ago, Urvashi claimed that a certain 'Mr.RP' called her multiple times and wanted to meet her. They met once but the papparazzi allegedly ruined their meeting.

Rishabh Pant asked Urvashi Rautela to leave him alone

Soon after Urvashi Rautela's interview went viral on social media, Rishabh Pant seemed to have noticed her words. He decided to give a clarification from his side as he wrote on Instagram:

"It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them."

Pant also added hashtags like #merapichachorhoBehen and #Jhutkibhilimithotihai subtly asking Urvashi to leave him alone.

The off-field controversy has garnered a lot of attention from cricket fans and Bollywood fanatics. It looks like Pant is not focussing much on it at the moment as he has not spoken about Urvashi since deleting the aforementioned Instagram story.

How many runs will Pant score in third T20I against South Africa? Share your views in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far