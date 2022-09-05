Virat Kohli: "Many people have my number, but only MS Dhoni messaged me after I left Test captaincy" 

Virat Kohli made an interesting revelation about MS Dhoni at the post-match press conference of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours match. Kohli said that when he left the position of India's Test captain earlier this year, only one person with whom he has played in the past messaged him directly, and it was the former Indian skipper, Dhoni.

Replying to one of the queries from the journalists at the post-match press conference, Kohli described how genuine is the bond that he shares with MS Dhoni.

"I can tell you one thing only. When I left Test captaincy, only one person with whom I have played before messaged me. He is MS Dhoni. Others also have my number. People speak so much, but many people have my number, and (except Dhoni) no one messaged me."

Further describing the bond that he shares with Dhoni, Kohli continued:

"So when you have a genuine connection with someone, it is like this. You have security on both sides. He doesn't want anything from me. I don't want anything from him. I am not insecure about him, and he isn't insecure about me. I will tell this much only."

Virat Kohli says he would talk to someone individually rather than speaking publicly

In the last few months, multiple retired cricketers have spoken about Virat Kohli's poor form on different platforms. Some have even offered him suggestions, but the Indian batter affirmed that he would pay more heed to an advice offered to him personally than someone giving him a suggestion in the news.

"If I want to say something about anyone, I reach out to that person individually. Even when I want to help him. If you give suggestions in the news, then it does not have much value in my eyes. Because if you want my improvement, you can tell me one-on-one also that 'I genuinely want you to do well.'" Kohli added.

Virat Kohli asserted that he does not ignore the suggestions totally, but he also looks for honesty in them. He concluded by saying that he believes in destiny, and whatever is meant to be will be, no matter what.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal