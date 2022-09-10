Watch- Sachin Tendulkar all set to don the Indian jersey again

Cricket fans from across the globe will be glued to their television sets when Sachin Tendulkar takes the field against the South Africa legends in the curtain raiser of the second edition of the Road Safety World Series.

The Master Blaster led the India Legends to a title win in the inaugural edition, beating the Sri Lanka Legends in the final.

Arguably the greatest batter to have graced the game, Tendulkar expressed his excitement and delight at the prospect of representing India yet again. Taking to his Instagram handle, Tendulkar shared a small reel where he can be seen putting a tri-colored grip on his bat and wrote, “All set to play for India once again”.

Legends taking part in the competition

Some legendary players will be in action throughout the course of the next 20 days of the series. All eight teams possess legendary former players, and while the level of cricket might not be of international standards, there will be no shortage of excitement.

Tendulkar looked in great touch during the inaugural edition of the Road Safety Series where he slammed two brilliant half-centuries against South Africa and West Indies. He never looked like someone who had been out of the game for such a long period.

The legendary batter brought down the curtain on his illustrious international career back in 2013, playing his last Test match against West Indies in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Till date, Tendulkar remains the highest run-getter and century maker in the history of Test and ODI cricket.

Tendulkar, a sheer batting genius

After making his international debut back in 1989, the Little Master ruled world cricket for more than two decades and some of his records and achievements on the field will forever be etched into the annals of Indian and world cricket.

He ended with international career with more than 34,000 international runs along with 100 centuries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury