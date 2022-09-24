[Watch] Shaheen Afridi starts bowling drills as he tries to regain full fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has resumed his bowling drills as he recuperates from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since July. The left-arm pacer sustained the knee injury during the 4th day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in July.

Afridi, who was sent to London to regain full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup, shared footage of himself bowling as he fights against time to get fit for the World Cup slated to be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

“Your success belongs to Allah, not your mindset,” Shaheen captioned his bowling video.

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi Your success belongs to Allah,not your mindset. Your success belongs to Allah,not your mindset. https://t.co/RP8l7RTMcZ

Afridi had to miss the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka and the subsequent ODI series against the Netherlands and also the Asia Cup.

Shaheen Afridi rehabilitating in London

The 22-year-old fast bowler was in the UAE with the Pakistan squad during the Asia Cup despite Mohammad Hasnain being named as his replacement.

He continued his rehabilitation with the team until the PCB medical advisory panel felt the need to send him to London.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, felt that London was the best place for Shaheen’s rehabilitation and he was confident of the pace bowler returning to full fitness before the marquee event.

“In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there. The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Soomro had said.

Shaheen Afridi has been one of the top fast bowlers in world cricket across formats and his inclusion in the World Cup squad could make a huge difference for Pakistan.

Be it with the new ball or the old ball, Shaheen has been Pakistan’s go-to man, and he will leave no stone unturned to recover in time to book a flight to Australia. He has been named in Pakistan's World Cup squad but his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the medical advisory panel.

A perfect preparatory series ahead of the T20 World Cup

Pakistan are currently playing a seven-match T20I series against England. The series stands at 2-1 in favor of England at the moment.

England won the opening game by 6 wickets before Pakistan stormed back to win the second encounter by 10 wickets. Riding on a 203-run opening partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan made light work of a daunting target.

But England bounced back strongly in the 3rd T20I courtesy of a 35-ball 81 from youngster Harry Brook to register a comprehensive 63-run victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far