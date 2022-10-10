“We don’t have Lionel Messi sitting on our bench” – Ramiz Raja responds to exclusion of Shoaib Malik from Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, PCB chief Ramiz Raja took a dig against fan criticizing the Pakistan batting unit and demanding Shoaib Malik’s comeback to the national side.

Babar Azam and Co. have been criticized for their middle-order failures since the Asia Cup. Pakistan relies chiefly on their openers, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan on the batting front.

The famed middle-order cost them the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and the recently concluded England series, wherein they lost 3-4. It remains to be seen if they will finally deliver in the ongoing tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup Down Under.

Speaking to Geo News, Raja replied sarcastically to questions regarding the batting unit. He said:

"We did it in the last T20 World Cup (selecting Shoaib Malik). I don't have any problem in doing it again. My philosophy is simple, you should have consistency in selection. You need a strong captain as well. We don't have Lionel Messi sitting on our bench and it is not like we have selected really bad players. We have limited options."

Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz have failed to play match-winning knocks on several occasions. Here's how they have performed so far in 2022:

Shan Masood – 187 runs in eight inns @26.7 Iftikhar Ahmed - 230 runs in 12 inns @20.91 Asif Ali – 82 runs in 11 inns @8.2 Haider Ali – 52 runs in six inns @10.4 Mohammed Nawaz – 148 runs in 13 inns @13.45

“Babar and Rizwan have taken all the responsibility” – Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan's middle-order ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is not impressed with Pakistan’s middle-order batting performance over the last few months. He hoped that the opening pair would continue their rich form in the Australia as well.

“Hopefully, Rizwan will continue his form at the T20 World Cup in Australia. It’s important because this year our middle order has not been performing as Babar and Rizwan have taken all the responsibility on themselves.

“It’s time for the T20 World Cup, so they need to perform. You are selected for the Pakistan team for a reason. We can win the tournament if the batting unit kicks in because we have a good bowling attack.”

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #Cricket Nasser Hussain "if the Pakistan middle-order batters hit one ball out the ground, the next ball goes straight up in the air. That's why Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan bat the way they do" #PAKvENG Nasser Hussain "if the Pakistan middle-order batters hit one ball out the ground, the next ball goes straight up in the air. That's why Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan bat the way they do" #PAKvENG #Cricket

Pakistan must sort out their batting failures if they wish to win the showpiece event in Australia. Babar Azam-led side will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

