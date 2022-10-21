West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

West Indies will take on Ireland in a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, October 21. The game will be a must-win encounter for both sides, keeping qualification for the Super 12 in mind. Whichever team emerges on top today will progress to the next round, while the loser will be knocked out.

West Indies suffered a massive setback when they went down to Scotland by 42 runs in their opening match. However, they lifted themselves and registered a 31-run win over Zimbabwe. It was not a convincing win by any margin. The batters huffed and puffed their way to 153/7 before Alzarri Joseph (4/16) and Jason Holder (3/12) delivered with the ball. The Windies batters will need to pull their socks up against Ireland.

Like the West Indies, Ireland also began their campaign with a loss, going down to Zimbabwe by 31 runs. They seemed down and out against Scotland in a chase of 177. However, Curtis Campher, who had claimed 2/9 with the ball, played a brilliant knock of 72* in 32 balls to revive Ireland. In the company of George Dockrell (39* off 27), he took Ireland home to a memorable win. Can they come up with one more impressive effort?

Today's WI vs IRE toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran said:

“(It is a) fresh pitch, some sunshine around. We want to put some runs on the board and put pressure on Ireland.”

Brandon King is fit for West Indies, so Sharmarh Brooks is out. Ireland are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

WI vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c &wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Today's WI vs IRE pitch report

According to Carlos Brathwaite, it is a different pitch today. Nice looking playing surface, but there are a bit of cracks and dryness as well, so we can expect the pitch to take some spin.

Today's WI vs IRE match players list

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand.

WI vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: David Boon

