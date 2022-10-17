West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

West Indies will face Scotland in the first group B match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 17). The ICC event got off to an exciting start, with Namibia shocking Sri Lanka in the opener and Netherlands and UAE featuring in a close game that was decided in the last over.

West Indies have won the T20 World Cup twice in the past, but the current squad led by Nicholas Pooran does not have that much depth. In their previous T20I assignment, they went down to Australia in a two-match series. A jaded Windies outfit had a disastrous campaign last year in the UAE. They will be keen to make a much more significant impact this time.

Speaking of Scotland, they had a very good campaign in last year’s T20 World Cup. They beat Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the group stage to progress to the Super 12, where their lack of big-match experience came to the fore.

Knowing West Indies are not at their best, Scotland would be aware that they have a chance of causing the second big upset of the T20 World Cup 2022 in as many days.

Today's WI vs SCO toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran said of the decision:

"It’s a new pitch and just to have a look at the conditions (we are going to bowl). We are motivated, not taking it (this match) for granted."

Scotland captain Richie Berrington admitted he too would have been tempted to have a bowl first with some moisture around.

WI vs SCO - Today's match playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c &wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Today's WI vs SCO pitch report

According to Samuel Badree, the pitch is very-well grassed and is just about 6 weeks old. It's quite firm. The ball should come nicely onto the bat and the batters can trust the pace and bounce.

Today's WI vs SCO match players list

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Yannic Cariah, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Michael Jones, Chris Greaves, Calum MacLeod, Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Hamza Tahir, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Brandon McMullen.

WI vs SCO Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Aleem Dar, Paul Wilson

TV umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: Chris Broad

