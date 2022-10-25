Who won yesterday's match: BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17

Bangladesh beat the Netherlands by nine runs in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Group 2 clash. Their bowlers did well to restrict Bangladesh to 144/8. However, the batters managed only 135 in response.

Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar added 43 for the first wicket in five overs. Paul van Meekeren broke the opening stand by dismissing Sarkar for a run-a-ball 14. Shanto also could not convert his start. He was out for 25 to Tim Pringle, hitting a sweep to midwicket.

The Dutch bowlers continued to have the upper hand and reduced the batting side to 76/5 by the 11th over. Litton Das (9), skipper Shakib Al Hasan (7) and Yasir Ali (3) all perished cheaply. A good innings from Afif Hossain steadied the ship for Bangladesh to an extent. He struck two fours and as many sixes in his 27-ball 38.

Afif’s innings ended when he was caught behind off Bas de Leede’s bowling. A good cameo from Mosaddek Hossain then ensured Bangladesh crossed the 140-run mark. He hit two fours and a six in his unbeaten 20 off 12 balls.

Chasing 145, the Netherlands got off to a horror start, losing two wickets off the very first two balls of their innings. Vikramjit Singh (0) nicked a delivery from Taskin Ahmed to slip. De Leede (0) then paid the price for fending at one outside off stump and was caught behind.

Some terrible running between the wickets cost the Dutch two wickets in the fourth over, completely derailing their chase. Max O'Dowd (8) was involved in a mix-up with Colin Ackermann and ended up finding himself well out of his crease. Tom Cooper was then run out without facing a ball, attempting a needless third run after Ackermann smashed a length ball from Shakib. The Netherlands had crumbled to 15/4.

Skipper Scott Edwards added 44 for the fifth wicket with Ackermann before he perished to his opposite number for 16. Ackermann went on to complete a fighting fifty before becoming the ninth wicket to fall in the innings. Paul van Meekeren smacked 24 off 14 to give Bangladesh a brief scare. He was dismissed off the last ball of the match by Sarkar.

Who won Man of the Match in BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Afif played a crucial knock for Bangladesh under pressure after they lost early wickets. His innings ensured the bowlers had a total to fight with. Taskin was brilliant with the ball, claiming 4/25. His double strike at the start of the Netherlands’ innings put Bangladesh on top. He returned to pick up two more wickets towards the end of the game.

For the Netherlands, De Leede and Van Meekeren impressed with the ball, claiming two wickets each. Ackermann put up a one-man show with the bat. His defiant 62 featured six fours and two sixes.

Taskin was named the Player of the Match for his impactful four-wicket haul that kept the Netherlands on the backfoot in the chase.

