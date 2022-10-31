Who won yesterday's match: BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match at The Gabba in Brisbane. In a thrilling Group 2 encounter, Bangladesh batted first and posted a competitive 150/7 courtesy opener Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 55-ball 71. For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams responded with 64 off 42. However, the bowling side held their nerves to pick up two crucial points.

Blessing Muzarabani got Zimbabwe off to a good start with the ball, having Soumya Sarkar caught behind for a duck. He also dismissed the dangerous Litton Das (14), who scooped a catch to short third man. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (23) looked good until he was caught at square leg while trying to go after Williams.

Shanto, who began slowly, opened up towards the end of his innings, striking Brad Evans for two fours and a six in the 16th over. He fell to the golden arm of Sikandar Raza, attempting another big hit. Afif Hossain’s 19-ball 29 ensured Bangladesh finished with a competitive score despite losing three wickets in the last over.

Taskin Ahmed hurt Zimbabwe early in their chase, sending back Wesley Madhevere (4) and skipper Craig Ervine (8) cheaply. Milton Shumba (8) and Raza (0) perished to Mustafizur Rahman in the last over of the powerplay as the batting side slipped to 35/4. Regis Chakabva hung around for 15 before becoming Taskin’s third scalp.

Williams and Ryan Burl (27* off 25) gave Bangladesh some tense moments towards the end. However, a brilliant direct hit from Shakib off his own bowling ended Williams’ stay at the crease. Bangladesh gave Zimbabwe one last hope. Muzarabani and the entire Bangladesh team had to be called back after the tailender was "stumped" off what was supposed to be the last ball of the match.

Following replays, the delivery was declared a no-ball since keeper Nurul Hasan collected the ball in front of the stumps. Zimbabwe needed 4 to win off the free hit delivery, but Muzarabani missed his slog against Mosaddek Hossain as Bangladesh survived possible embarrassment.

Who won Man of the Match in BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Shanto set up Bangladesh’s total of 150 with a well-compiled 71. Shakib contributed 23 and also ran out Williams with a superb piece of fielding apart from taking a catch. Taskin was brilliant with the ball again, registering figures of 3/19, which included a maiden.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Muzarabani picked up two wickets apiece, apart from being economical. Williams kept the team’s hopes afloat in the chase with a defiant knock.

Taskin was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul that put Zimbabwe on the back foot in the chase.

