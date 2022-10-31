Who won yesterday's match: PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29

Pakistan defeated Netherlands by six wickets in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth. The Dutch side won the toss and opted to bat first in the Group 2 game. However, Shadab Khan (3/22) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15) shone with the ball as Netherlands were held to 91/9. In response, Pakistan lost four wickets but got over the line in 13.5 overs.

Shaheen Afridi struck the first blow of the match as Stephan Myburgh (6) top-edged a short ball. Netherlands’ chances of putting up a decent total suffered a massive blow as Bas de Leede (6) had to retire hurt after being hit on the grille of the helmet by a pacy delivery from Haris Rauf. Logan van Beek replaced De Leede as the concussion substitute.

Coming back to Netherlands’ innings, Tom Cooper (1), Max O'Dowd (8) and Colin Ackermann (27) all fell to Shadab in quick succession. Dutch skipper Scott Edwards (15) then scooped Naseem Shah straight to fine leg.

Rauf and Wasim Jr combined to blow away the lower-order. While the former cleaned up Roelof van der Merwe (5), the latter knocked over Tim Pringle (5) and Fred Klaassen (0) off consecutive deliveries.

Chasing 92, Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam cheaply again. This time, he was run-out for 4, looking for a quick single to the right of mid-on. Mohammad Rizwan (49 off 39) and Fakhar Zaman (20 off 16) spent some useful time out in the middle, but neither stayed to take Pakistan past the winning line.

After Shan Masood (12) also threw his wicket away, bowling hero Shadab had to come in to hit the winning runs.

Despite the triumph, Pakistan’s chances of qualification for the semi-finals suffered a major blow as South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the subsequent Group 2 match at the same venue.

Who won Man of the Match in PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Shadab proved too good for Netherlands batters, helping himself to three wickets.

Wasim Jr impressed again with pace and yorkers. Pakistan might be ruing not picking him for the initial matches. In the chase, Rizwan got among the runs with a steady 49.

Leg-spinner Shadab was named Player of the Match for his figures of 3/22.

