Who won yesterday's match: PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth. Batting first after winning the toss in the Group 2 clash, Zimbabwe were held to a disappointing 130/8. However, their bowlers came up with an exceptional effort against a nervous Pakistan batting line-up, which was stifled to 129/8.

Zimbabwe got off to a good start with the bat as their openers added 42 at a swift pace. However, once Haris Rauf accounted for Craig Ervine (19) with a vicious short ball, Pakistan’s bowlers asserted their dominance. Wessly Madhevere’s cameo ended on 17 as he was trapped lbw by Mohammad Wasim Jr, who was brought in for Asif Ali.

Leg-spinner and vice-captain Shadab Khan impressed with a three-wicket haul, reducing Zimbabwe to 95/5. He had Milton Shumba (8) caught and bowled, before cleaning up Sean Williams (31). Shadab also dismissed Regis Chakabva for a golden duck, courtesy a superb one-handed catch by Babar Azam at slip.

Wasim Jr returned to bounce out Sikandar Raza (9) before knocking over Luke Jongwe (0) and Brad Evans (19) to finish with 4/24.

Chasing 131, Pakistan lost their prolific openers cheaply for the second game in a row. Babar (4) was squared up by Evans and skewed a catch to point. Mohammad Rizwan (14) was then bowled by Blessing Muzarabani, attempting to run a ball down to deep third man. Pakistan were 3/36 when Iftikhar Ahmed (5) was caught down leg off Jongwe.

A fourth-wicket stand of 52 between Shan Masood (44 off 38) and Shadab (17) put Pakistan ahead in the contest. However, the golden arm of Raza brought about another twist in the contest. After having Shadab caught at long-off, he trapped Haider Ali leg before for a golden duck. Raza then delivered the killer blow, getting Masood stumped down the leg side.

Mohammad Nawaz’s 22 again swung the balance of the match. However, with three needed off two balls, he was caught at mid-off off Evans. Shaheen Afridi (1) was then run-out off the last ball, attempting a second run that would have leveled the scores. Chakabva fumbled the throw, but recovered in time to dislodge the bails. The gloomy faces in the Pakistan camp told a story.

Who won Man of the Match in PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Wasim Jr and Shadab excelled with the ball for Pakistan, claiming seven of the eight wickets to fall. Masood top-scored with the bat, scoring a defiant 44 off 38.

For Zimbabwe, Williams scored a crucial 31. Evans made a handy 19 with the willow. He also claimed two wickets with the ball and delivered the high-pressure last over. Raza turned the match on its head by dismissing Shadab, Haider and Masood.

Raza was named Player of the Match for his terrific bowling effort.

