Who won yesterday's match: SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Match 22

South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Batting first after winning the toss, the Proteas notched up an imposing 205/5 in the Group 2 encounter. Their bowlers then bundled out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.

South Africa’s batting stint got off to a poor start as skipper Temba Bavuma’s horror run with the willow continued. The opener was caught behind for 2, poking at an away-going delivery from Taskin Ahmed. Rilee Rossouw (109 off 56) and Quinton de Kock (63 off 38) then featured in a massive second-wicket stand of 168 - a new record for the highest partnership in the T20 World Cup.

De Kock carried on from where he left off against Zimbabwe, striking seven fours and three sixes. Rossouw, on the other hand, notched up his second successive T20I hundred. In his previous T20I innings, he had clobbered an unbeaten 100 off 48 balls against India in Indore. The aggressive left-hander whacked seven fours and eight sixes in his outstanding knock.

The brilliant partnership was broken when De Kock miscued a full delivery from Afif Hossain to long-off. Tristan Stubbs (7) fell cheaply to Shakib Al Hasan, who also ended Rossouw’s stay, having him caught at cover. The bowling side did well in the last couple of overs to restrict South Africa to under 220.

Bangladesh were never in the hurt during their chase as Anrich Nortje (4/10) sent back openers Soumya Sarkar (9) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (9) in a fiery opening spell. Nortje also dismissed Bangladesh skipper Shakib, trapping his lbw for 1. Bangladesh were four down before the end of the powerplay as Kagiso Rabada sent Afif Hossain (1) on his way.

Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi ran through the lower-order to finish with impressive figures of 3/20 from his four overs. Fittingly, Nortje brought the curtains down on the game, knocking over Taskin for 10.

Who won Man of the Match in SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Rossouw was in unstoppable form as he carried on the momentum from the hundred in India. His knock effectively shut Bangladesh out of the contest even before they walked out to bat. De Kock provided him fine support, ensuring the runs kept flowing from both ends.

With the ball, Nortje rattled Bangladesh’s batters with his pace, while Shamsi also made an impact, claiming three scalps.

Rossouw was named Player of the Match for setting up the game with his fantastic ton.

