Who won yesterday's match: SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18

Yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match between South Africa and Zimbabwe produced no result as the curtailed encounter had to be called off due to rain. Both teams were awarded one point each for the no result.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first in the match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, which was constantly hampered by the weather. Following the conclusion of the toss, there was a lengthy rain delay. As a result, the match had to be reduced to nine overs per side.

Zimbabwe got off to a horrible start once the game resumed and found themselves 19/4 in the fourth over. Left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell dismissed opposition skipper Craig Ervine for 2, while Lungi Ngidi accounted for Regis Chakabva (8) and Zimbabwe’s star player Sikandar Raza (0) in one over. Both batters were caught behind while trying to go after the South African pacer.

David Miller then produced a direct hit to run out Sean Williams (1) at the striker’s end. Williams collided with Wesley Madhevere in an attempt to run a quick single. Miller sent in an accurate throw from extra cover to catch Williams short of his crease.

Following Williams’ dismissal, Madhevere took it upon himself to lift Zimbabwe to a fighting score. He slammed four fours and a six in his unbeaten 35 off 18 balls.

Madhevere was the dominant partner in the fifth-wicket stand of 60 with Milton Shumba (18), who was dismissed by Anrich Nortje off the last ball of the innings. In the same over, Zimbabwe were also awarded five penalty runs as a throw from a fielder hit a glove that was lying on the ground.

Chasing 80 runs in nine overs, Quinton de Kock attempted to hit literally every ball for a boundary, very well aware of the fickle weather. He produced a stunning innings as 23 runs came off the first over bowled by Tendai Chatara. The over included four fours and a six.

After another rain break in the second over, the target for the Proteas was revised to 64 in seven overs – very gettable weather-permitting and the kind of form QDK was in. He slammed four fours off Richard Ngarava in the second over.

South Africa were 51/0 after three overs. They only needed 13 runs for a comprehensive win. Unfortunately, no further play was held and the match was called off.

Who won Man of the Match in SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Madhevere played a good knock for Zimbabwe. His sparkling innings epitomized the kind of fighting spirit the team have displayed in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far.

For the Proteas, pacer Ngidi shone with the ball, dismissing Chakabva and Raza in the same over. De Kock was sensational with the bat. He was on 47* off 18, with the aid of eight fours and a six, when the game was called off.

Since the South Africa-Zimbabwe match produced no result, the Player of the Match trophy wasn’t awarded.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes