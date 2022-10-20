WI vs IRE, SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Bellerive Oval, Hobart pitch history and T20I records

Hobart's Bellerive Oval will host the final two matches of the T20 World Cup 2022's Round 1 on Friday, October 21. Two-time champions West Indies will cross swords with Ireland in the first match of the day. The second match of the day will feature Scotland and Zimbabwe.

Both matches are virtual knockouts. The winners of the West Indies vs Ireland and Scotland vs Zimbabwe fixtures will advance to the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022.

Ahead of the big day in Hobart, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20I matches which have happened at the Bellerive Oval.

Bellerive Oval, Hobart T20I stats

T20I matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 103* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. England, 2018.

Best bowling figures: 4/16 - Alzarri Joseph (WI) vs. Zimbabwe, 2022.

Highest team score: 213/4 - Australia vs. England, 2014.

Lowest team score: 118 - West Indies vs. Scotland, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 180/4 - Ireland vs. Scotland, 2022.

Average 1st-innings score: 173

Bellerive Oval last T20I match

In the last T20I at this venue, West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs. The Caribbean team scored 153/7 in their 20 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe lost all their wickets for 122 runs.

The pitch in Hobart assisted the batters and bowlers equally. Seven sixes were hit across two innings of the battle between Zimbabwe and West Indies. A total of 17 wickets fell in the match, with fast bowlers accounting for 11 of them.

Alzarri Joseph set a new record for the best T20I bowling figures at this venue with figures of 4/16 against Zimbabwe. He will be the player to watch out for tomorrow.

