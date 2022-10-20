WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before West Indies vs Ireland match

The West Indies vs Ireland match will take place tomorrow (October 21) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This T20 World Cup contest is a virtual knockout, as the winner will advance to the Super 12, while the loser will be eliminated from the competition.

Both West Indies and Ireland have registered one win and one loss in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup. While West Indies lost their first game against Scotland before defeating Zimbabwe, Ireland lost to Zimbabwe and beat Scotland.

With a place in the Super 12 on the line, both West Indies and Ireland will look to bring their 'A' game to the table. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their clash.

West Indies vs Ireland head-to-head record

Rehan Ulhaq @Rehan_ulhaq Group B is INTENSE. All teams locked at 2 points each, NRR only difference:

1. Scotland= NRR 0.759

2. Zimbabwe= NRR 0.00

3. West Indies= NRR -0.275

4. Ireland= -0.468



Ireland vs WI & Scotland vs Zim have basically become knockout games, unless a game is rained off. Group B is INTENSE. All teams locked at 2 points each, NRR only difference:1. Scotland= NRR 0.7592. Zimbabwe= NRR 0.003. West Indies= NRR -0.2754. Ireland= -0.468Ireland vs WI & Scotland vs Zim have basically become knockout games, unless a game is rained off.

West Indies lead the head-to-head record against Ireland 3-2. The two teams have met in seven T20Is, with two of them getting abandoned due to rain.

WI vs IRE head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

West Indies have a 1-0 head-to-head lead in T20 World Cup games against Ireland. They have clashed on the grand stage twice. West Indies won in 2010, while the 2012 clash ended in no result.

Last 5 West Indies vs Ireland games in West Indies

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Friday sees West Indies play Ireland before Scotland face Zimbabwe, with the two winners qualifying for the Super 12 🏏 West Indies’ victory over Zimbabwe means it is all to play for in Group B at the #T20WorldCup Friday sees West Indies play Ireland before Scotland face Zimbabwe, with the two winners qualifying for the Super 12 🏏 West Indies’ victory over Zimbabwe means it is all to play for in Group B at the #T20WorldCupFriday sees West Indies play Ireland before Scotland face Zimbabwe, with the two winners qualifying for the Super 12 🏏 https://t.co/ZZX9uF43Na

West Indies have hosted six T20Is against Ireland and lead the head-to-head 3-2. Here's a summary of their last five completed games, since their first clash in 2010:

WI (140/1) beat IRE (138) by 9 wickets, Jan 19, 2020. IRE (208/7) beat WI (204/7) by 4 runs, Jan 15, 2020. WI (96/9) beat IRE (85/8) by 11 runs, Feb 21, 2014. IRE (117/4) beat WI (116/8) by 6 wickets, Feb 19, 2014. WI (138/9) beat IRE (68) by 70 runs, Apr 30, 2010.

Last 5 West Indies vs Ireland games in Ireland

Ireland have never hosted a T20I against West Indies.

