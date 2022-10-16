WI vs SCO, ZIM vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Blundstone Arena, Hobart Pitch history and T20I records

Blundstone Arena will play host to the first two matches of Group B in the T20 World Cup 2022. Two-time former champions West Indies will battle Scotland in the first game of the day, while Ireland will cross swords with Zimbabwe in the second.

Two out of these four teams will advance to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. West Indies will start as the favorites to top the group. Scotland, Ireland, and Zimbabwe will be keen to bring their 'A' game to the table and make it to the next round of the competition.

Before the Group B matches begin in the T20 World Cup 2022, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know about previous matches hosted by the Blundstone Arena.

Blundstone Arena, Hobart T20I stats

T20I matches played: 3.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2.

Matches won by teams batting second: 1.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 103* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. England, 2018.

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Nathan Coulter-Nile (AUS) vs. England, 2014.

Highest team score: 213/4 - Australia vs. England, 2014.

Lowest team score: 141/8 - West Indies vs. Australia, 2010.

Highest successful run chase: 161/5 - Australia vs. England, 2018.

Average 1st-innings score: 182.

Blundstone Arena last T20I match

In the last T20I at the venue, Australia defeated England by five wickets. The Aussies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Dawid Malan's 50-run knock guided England to 155/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 156 for victory, Australia won the game in the 19th over, riding on Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten century. Fourteen wickets fell in that contest, with fast bowlers picking up eight of them. A total of 11 sixes were hit in that match between Australia and England.

Poll : 0 votes