WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before West Indies vs Zimbabwe match

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe match will take place in the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow (October 19) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Both teams will be keen to inch a step closer to the next round of the mega-event by registering a victory tomorrow.

Zimbabwe started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a convincing victory against Ireland. Meanwhile, two-time champions West Indies suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Scotland in their opening encounter.

It is a virtual do-or-die match for West Indies because another defeat may result in an early exit from the mega-event. Ahead of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe match, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record

West Indies lead the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe 2-1. Fans should note that the two teams have not played a single T20I match against each other since 2013.

WI vs ZIM head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

The head-to-head record between Zimbabwe and West Indies in T20 World Cup matches stands at 0-0. None of their previous three battles took place on the grand stage.

Last 5 games between West Indies vs Zimbabwe in West Indies

West Indies have hosted all three T20I matches they have played against Zimbabwe so far. They lost the first T20I which took place in 2010 but won the two-match series in 2013 by 2-0. Here is a brief summary of their previous matches:

WI (158/7) beat ZIM (117/6) by 41 runs, Mar 3, 2013 WI (131/2) beat ZIM (130/8) by 8 wickets, Mar 2, 2013 ZIM (105) beat WI (79/7) by 26 runs, Feb 28, 2010.

Last 5 games between WI vs ZIM in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has never hosted a T20I match against West Indies. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Maroon visit the African nation for a T20I series in the near future.

Which team will win the WI vs ZIM match in T20 World Cup 2022? Share your answers in the comments below.

