Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 8, India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Women will lock horns against the United Arab Emirates Women in the eighth match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 on Tuesday (October 4). The game will be played in Sylhet with the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium set to play host to this clash.

The Women in Blue have gotten off to a brilliant start to the competition. They have played two games and won both. After defeating Sri Lanka Women in their opening game, they carried forward the winning momentum to beat Malaysia Women in their next game on Monday (October 3).

After being asked to bat first, the Indian side posted a mammoth 181 on the board, thanks to contributions from Sabbhineni Meghana (69) and Shafali Verma (46). The bowlers reduced Malaysia Women to 16/2 in the sixth over before rain washed out the remainder of the game. The Indians won the game by 30 runs on the DLS method. They will be looking to repeat their performance against UAE Women on Tuesday.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Women, on the other hand, faced Sri Lanka Women in their first game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. It was a rain-curtailed fixture and the UAE Women came very close to winning it but rain played a spoilsport and they ended up on the losing side.

Mahika Gaur and Vaishnave Mahesh picked up three wickets apiece to restrict Sri Lanka Women to 109 at the end of their 20 overs. The second innings was reduced to 11 overs and the revised target was 66. UAE Women kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell short by 11 runs. They will be hoping to bounce back in the competition.

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 8, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 4, 2022, Tuesday, 01.00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. The spinners enjoy bowling on this surface as they get plenty of turn and the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. Expect the spinners to play a vital role.

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to hover between 25 to 33 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted and we expect a full game to be played on Tuesday.

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Probable XIs

India Women

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

United Arab Emirates Women

Probable XI

Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Natasha Cherriath, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Prediction

United Arab Emirates Women need to bring out their A-game to challenge the Women in Blue, who will be riding with confidence as they are yet to lose a single game in this competition. Expect another cracking game on Tuesday.

India look like a settled unit and expect them to walk past the UAE on Tuesday.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

