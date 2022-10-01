Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match 2

The second game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 saw India Women lock horns with Sri Lanka Women at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. A solid all-round performance saw the Indian women beat the Lankan women convincingly to start the competition on a winning note.

After being asked to bat first, the Indian side didn’t have the best of starts, losing both openers inside the powerplay. But Jemimah Rodrigues walked in at three and played a fantastic innings of 76 to help her side post 150 on the board. Sri Lanka Women picked up six wickets in total, with Oshadi Ranasinghe claiming three of them.

The Lankan batters faltered in the chase. Only three of them managed to get to double digits and the team were knocked over for 109 to lose the game by 41 runs. Dayalan Hemalatha picked up three wickets for India. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar also chipped in with a couple of scalps each to help their side defend the total successfully.

India Women grabbed two points by starting the competition on a winning note. They have jumped to the second position in the points table and sit below Bangladesh Women. The Bangla Wwomen are ahead of the Women in Blue due to having a superior net run-rate. Bangladesh Women have a net run-rate of +3.443 as opposed to +2.050 for the India Women.

Sri Lanka Women are in sixth position after losing their opener. Thailand Women are placed at the bottom of the table as they have a poor net run-rate compared to the Lankan side. Both will be eager to grab their first win when they take the field in their next fixture.

Sri Lanka Women fail to fire in unison in their opening fixture

The Lankan bowlers did a decent job in restricting the Indian side to 150 at the end of their 20 overs. But the batters failed to back their bowlers as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Hasini Perera and Harshitha Madavi scored 30 and 26, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to get them over the line.

The Indian side, on the other hand, put in a good all-round performance to get off to a winning start in the competition. After posting a competitive total on the board, the bowlers stepped up and bowled beautifully to keep the Lankan side under constant pressure. They eventually completed a convincing win and will be eager to keep performing in a similar manner in their upcoming games.

