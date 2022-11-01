ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match

The Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at the Adelaide Oval on November 2. Zimbabwe have the opportunity to boost their chances of qualifying for the semifinals by registering a win over the Dutch outfit tomorrow.

Zimbabwe have won one of their three matches in Group 2 so far. They won the game against Pakistan, while their match against South Africa did not produce a winner due to rain. Zimbabwe lost their previous match against Bangladesh by three runs.

On the other hand, the Netherlands have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022 with three defeats in their first three games. The Dutch team will play for pride against Zimbabwe tomorrow.

Ahead of the battle between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Head To Head Record in T20Is

Zimbabwe lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against the Netherlands 3-1. The two teams met in a T20I match earlier this year, where Zimbabwe recorded a 37-run victory.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against the Netherlands 1-0. They battled in the 2014 edition of the mega event, where the African outfit emerged victorious by five wickets.

Last 5 games between Zimbabwe vs Netherlands in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe took on the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier Final which took place at the Queens Sports Club. Here's a summary of that match:

ZIM (132) beat NED (95) by 37 runs, Jul 17, 2022.

Last 5 games between ZIM vs NED in Netherlands

The Netherlands hosted a two-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in 2019. The two teams won a game each in that series. Here's a summary of those two games:

ZIM (152) beat NED (152/8) via Super Over, Jun 25, 2019. NED (199/6) beat ZIM (150) by 49 runs, Jun 23, 2019.

