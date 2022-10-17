Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Zimbabwe and Ireland will be up against each other in the second Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 17. Consistency is not a forte for both sides and, ironically, that is one of the reasons we could expect a close game.

In their recent white ball assignments, Zimbabwe went down 0-3 to India at home in an ODI series. They subsequently toured Australia for a three-match ODI rubber. While they were hammered in the first two matches, Zimbabwe came up with a tremendous effort to register a historic win in the dead rubber. Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, and skipper Craig Ervine will be key to the team’s fortunes.

Ireland have pulled off some heists in the 50-over World Cup, but haven’t been able to repeat the magic in the T20 version. They had a forgettable campaign last year, failing to reach the Super 12 stage. They have decent talent with the likes of Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie and the highly-rated Harry Tector. The question is, can they rise to the challenge?

Today's ZIM vs IRE toss result

Ireland have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie said:

“It looks a pretty good wicket, will stay the same for 40 overs. We need to get on the board with a win and hopefully we will do that today.”

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine asserted that his team is happy to bat first as chasing is a bit difficult due to the bigger boundaries in Australia.

ZIM vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (w), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Today's ZIM vs IRE pitch report

According to Samuel Badree, the surface still looks like a good one to bat on. Decent runs should be scored on it. The ball may skid on due to dew towards the end of the game.

Today's ZIM vs IRE match players list

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (w), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand.

ZIM vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Aleem Dar

Match Referee: Chris Broad

