6 unknown facts about MS Dhoni

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 211 // 28 Sep 2018, 16:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

MS Dhoni is one of the finest limited-overs player ever produced by the Indian team and has numerous records to his name in all the three departments, batting, wicketkeeping and captaincy.

Most of his records are known to almost all the cricket fans out there which include the most number of wins by an Indian captain in both Tests and ODIs, and most back-to-back wins by an Indian captain in ODIs etc. It will take an entire page to just name them yet many of them will remain unwritten.

There is not much time left in his international career as he could be retiring from the game just after the World Cup 2019 and in his long career of almost 14 years, Dhoni went on to make and break records year after year.

Here, we will talk about some of those facts and numbers about the former Indian captain that are not known to everyone.

#1 First wicket-keeper to lead India in Tests

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the first ever wicketkeeper in all these years, to captain Team India in the longer format when he took over the captaincy from Anil Kumble during the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2008 in Nagpur.

#2 India’s most successful captain in Test cricket

MS Dhoni is the most successful Indian skipper in Test cricket who is followed by the current Indian captain Virat Kohli. He has led the Indian team 60 times out of 90 matches in which he featured, winning 27 of those.

#3 Only the second Indian captain to win his first Test at both, home and abroad

After winning his first home Test match as captain against South Africa in April 2008, Dhoni also won his first away Test, at Hamilton as well against New Zealand.

#4 MS Dhoni is the only Indian keeper to score 4,000 runs and effect 200 dismissals in Tests

MS Dhoni is the only Indian wicketkeeper to score 4,000 runs and effect 200 dismissals from behind the stumps in the longest format of the game. He ended his test career with 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09 with the bat along with 294 dismissals that include 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings.

#5 Only Indian captain to win five consecutive series

MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain to win five consecutive Test series as he achieved this feat between 2008 and 2010.

#6 Became the first Indian test captain to win on New Zealand soil in 33 years

After the victory at Hamilton, he became the first Indian captain to win a Test match on New Zealand soil after a gap of 33 years.