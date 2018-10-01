10 Batsmen who played over 100 Test matches and averaged over 50

Pravir Rai

Test Cricket requires a lot of stamina, concentration and determination. Batsmen have to display these qualities in abundance to survive the fierce bowling attack from the opposition. Those who do, go on to play for a long period and achieve success. There have been many batsmen who have played over 100 matches and some whose career average has crossed 50.

Today I will discuss the batsmen, who averaged over 50, after playing over 100 Test matches.

#10 Sunil Gavaskar

Known as the “Little Master,” Sunil Gavaskar is considered the greatest opening batsman of all time. He was gifted with technique, temperament, and immense power of concentration. He played 125 Test matches and scored 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. This included 35 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

Sir Len Hutton wrote in his book, describing Gavaskar's innings of 221 at The Oval: "I have had the good fortune to have seen many memorable double centuries in Test matches, and Gavaskar's 221 at The Oval in 1979 should, at the very least, be bracketed with Stan McCabe's 232 at Trent Bridge and Wally Hammond's 240 at Lords, particularly bearing in mind the important fact that India started their second innings in the seemingly impossible position of needing 438 runs in 500 minutes to win. Gavaskar was by far the best batsman of either side in the series - and England had Boycott, Gooch and Gower - and at his peak undeniably the world's leading No. 1. If I were to recommend a schoolboy to copy a modern master, I would go for Gavaskar rather than Richards who, though a great player in every sense, depends enormously on his eagle eye."

#9 Shivnarine Chanderpaul

West Indies' Chanderpaul was known for his unorthodox batting stance. He was a left-handed batsman who played for almost 21 years. He scored 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37 in 164 matches. Chanderpaul also had 30 centuries and 66 half-centuries to his credit.

