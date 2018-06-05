10 best ODI tons of Virat Kohli

The best 10 ODI hundreds by India's captain, Virat Kohli

August 18, 2018, will be a 'Gala day' for the Indian cricket fans as Virat Kohli steps into the second decade of his illustrious career in ODIs. Regarded as one of the modern-day cricket greats, Kohli is always known for his aggression, determination, and hunger for growth.

In 2006, he made is debut in First-Class cricket for Delhi. Though his maiden outing wasn't a fruitful one, he came into the limelight when he decided to hang in for his team against Karnataka despite his father's demise. The gritty knock of 90 ended early due to a bad call by the umpire.

"The way I approached the game changed that day. I just had one thing in my mind - that I have to play for my country and live that dream for my dad." - Virat Kohli.

Keeping the dream alive, the current Indian captain led the India U-19 team which went on to win 'ICC U-19 world cup 2008' in Malaysia. With astonishing performances, he earned his debut in international cricket against Sri Lanka in August 2008.

Since then, the star batsman has amassed 9588 runs in 208 matches at a staggering average of 58.10 and a whopping strike rate of 92.14 in ODIs. With a current rating of 909, the No. 1 ODI batsman has been the backbone of the Indian batting line-up with 29 MOM awards in the past 10 years.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave up his captaincy to his successor Virat in 2017.

With 35 Centuries in his kitty, the Indian captain has bagged the 2nd place in the list of "Most Centuries in a career - ODIs" (#1- Sachin Tendulkar- 49 100s).

Having the most number of tons while batting second (21), Virat has evolved as a chase-master under pressure. His determination and perseverance have caused many problems to rival bowling line-ups.

Deservingly, Virat Kohli won ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2017 for his stellar performances across all the formats.

#10 102 (83) vs. West Indies, Port of Spain (2013)

Tri-Nation series

Handed over the captaincy in the midst of Tri-Nation series due to Dhoni's calf injury, Virat hit a captain's knock against the West Indies.

Capitalizing on a century-run opening partnership, Kohli led by example with a sizzling 102 off 83 balls (his 1st hundred in West Indies) to raise India past the 300-run mark. The inning included 13 boundaries and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 122.89.

His maiden ton as captain helped the Indian team to gather a vital bonus point to qualify for the finals of the tournament.