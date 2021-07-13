10 cricket players who can be Bollywood actors

Sportspeople pursuing alternate careers is not a novelty. Indian cricket has quite a few faces who can go on to carve a career in Bollywood. Quite a few Indian players have the looks and the physique to star in movies.

Note that some of these players have acted in commercials, posing up a storm in their social media posts. This article takes a look at some of the Indian cricket players who have the potential to be Bollywood hunks after they hang up their boots.

#1 Virat Kohli- From cricket's poster boy to Bollywood's next big thing

Sharp features, intense looks, a chiseled body and some acting skills to boot makes Kohli one of the first choices to become a Bollywood star. The Indian skipper has had enough experience in the commercials he has starred in and that adds to ample experience.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

If there was one Indian cricketer who would fit the image of the boy next door, it would have to be Jasprit Bumrah with his boyish looks and his impeccable sense of dressing. The mischievous twinkle just adds to the charm.

#3 KL Rahul

The Karnataka cricket player defines suave and debonair. Rahul garnered praise for a recent commercial with Bollywood starlet, Athiya Shetty. All it does is show that Rahul has it in him to have an alternate career as an actor.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

The Saurashtra all-rounder is a live wire on the field, and off it, he has the looks that can stun. It shouldn't come as a surprise if he decides to hone his acting chops and face the cameras post his cricket career.

#5 Hardik Pandya

The Baroda all-rounder's swagger makes him one of those cricket players who can absolutely nail it in an action flick. Hardik's fitness levels and his raw charm make him one of those players who could easily pass for an action hero.

