Write & Earn
Notifications

10 great cricketers who were terrible fielders

A quick look at 10 great cricketers who were not really a safe pair of hands in the field.

by soham samaddar
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 09:55 IST

Third Test - Australia v India: Day 4
Sourav Ganguly

'Cricket has seen its fair share of decidedly below average to poor fielders in international cricket over the years.

Over the years, many of the most gifted cricketers in the world have been found wanting when it comes to the discipline of fielding. Had it not been for their considerable prowess in one or more disciplines of the game, they would not have been able to make it. Here is a look at 10 of them. (video added wherever available)


10 Sourav Ganguly


Former Indian captain and one of the world's leading one day opening batsman in his day, Sourav Ganguly, may have won many games for his team but as far as fielding was concerned he was a bit of a liability.

Ganguly wasn't that bad a catcher and in fact, grew to be a pretty safe catcher as time went by but he was an extremely slow mover in the field and cost the team runs in almost every game.

His diving was awkward and he did not attempt that too often, while his attempts to chase shots to the boundary were almost always unsuccessful.

He was a perilious catcher during the early years of his career as well, but he gradually improved. 

Page 1 of 10 Next
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Twenty20
SRL 9/0 (1.5 ov)
PAK
LIVE
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRL VS PAK live score
1st Twenty20 | Yesterday
SAF 195/4 (20.0 ov)
BAN 175/9 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 20 runs
SAF VS BAN live score
1st Twenty20 | Yesterday
SRL 102/10 (18.3 ov)
PAK 103/3 (17.2 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
SRL VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 29 Oct, 01:30 PM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2017
India vs New Zealand, 2017
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2017
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka, 2017
Australia vs England, 2017-18
Sheffield Shield, 2017-18
Scotland v Papua New Guinea ODI Series in UAE 2017