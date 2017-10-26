10 great cricketers who were terrible fielders

A quick look at 10 great cricketers who were not really a safe pair of hands in the field.

26 Oct 2017

Sourav Ganguly

'Cricket has seen its fair share of decidedly below average to poor fielders in international cricket over the years.

Over the years, many of the most gifted cricketers in the world have been found wanting when it comes to the discipline of fielding. Had it not been for their considerable prowess in one or more disciplines of the game, they would not have been able to make it. Here is a look at 10 of them. (video added wherever available)

10 Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain and one of the world's leading one day opening batsman in his day, Sourav Ganguly, may have won many games for his team but as far as fielding was concerned he was a bit of a liability.

Ganguly wasn't that bad a catcher and in fact, grew to be a pretty safe catcher as time went by but he was an extremely slow mover in the field and cost the team runs in almost every game.

His diving was awkward and he did not attempt that too often, while his attempts to chase shots to the boundary were almost always unsuccessful.

He was a perilious catcher during the early years of his career as well, but he gradually improved.