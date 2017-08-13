10 greatest cricketers from Mumbai

The 10 best players from Mumbai who played for India.

by Kovvali Teja Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 16:23 IST

Ajinkya Rahane is a vital cog in the Test side

Mumbai has always been a famous breeding ground for cricketers. Right since the Indian Cricket team started playing the game at international level, there have been a number of players from Mumbai who represented the country.

The city has many open grounds to let the youngsters play their favourite game. It also has a number of cricket academies and gymkhanas to groom the budding cricketers. The city is also famous for its narrow lanes between the crowded buildings. Thanks to these narrow lanes, many Mumbai batsmen have gone to become some of the best straight drivers in the game.

So, out of its innumerable cricketers, let's look at 10 of the best to have played for the country.

#10 Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian Test team's vice captain is one of the most technically sound batsmen in the current Indian batting lot. In fact, captain Virat Kohli even regarded him, along with Pujara, as team's best test batsmen. Rahane made his first-class debut in 2007–08 season and averaged an impressive 62.04 after 100 innings.

He played a crucial role in Mumbai lifting its 38th Ranji title during the year 2008-09. After consistent performances in the domestic circuits, he got picked for the national side. Since then, Rahane has consistently repaid the faith the selectors have shown in him.

After failing in his debut match, he played some brilliant knocks on India's tour of South Africa in 2013-14. Facing the likes of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander on the South African pitches is no joke for any batsman. But Rahane fared pretty well in this series. He has scored centuries in the challenging conditions of England and Australia during 2014-15 tours.

Rahane has scored more than 2500 runs in both tests and ODIs. He also has a stellar average of 48.14 in the whites.