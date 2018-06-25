Top 10 highest scores by a number 11 batsman in ODI cricket

When the man in at No.11 bats long, he creates a record every time

BrokenCricket OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 00:14 IST 3.97K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket is a game of uncertainty. You never know when a game can change on its head. One moment you’re lagging behind and suddenly you find yourselves in pole position to win the game. There have been many instances where the uncertainty of cricket has prevailed and it will continue to prevail in the modern era.

This uncertainty is what excites all cricket lovers. One such uncertainty is, a number 11 batsman walking out to bat and suddenly beating the living daylights of the opposition bowlers. We have witnessed many such instances where the number 11 batsman has joined hands with his partner and frustrated the opposition.

While most of them haven’t really had an impact on the result of the game, it certainly impacts the excitement in the fans. Fans love watching the uncertainty that cricket brings and thus, it is one of the reasons why you can never write a team off even when they are nine down because it’s not over until it’s over.

Here, we will be looking at the top 10 highest scores by a number 11 batsman in the history of ODI cricket. Read through the list and let us know your personal favourite.

#1. Jeetan Patel – 34 off 38

It was the 2007 World Cup semi-final as New Zealand squared off against Sri Lanka in Kingston, Jamaica. Sri Lanka batted first and on the back of skipper Mahela Jayawardena’s sublime 115 off 109 balls, they ended on a healthy 289 for 5. New Zealand’s chase began poorly as Fleming and Taylor fell cheaply.

Fulton and Styris did the rebuilding work but once the latter was dismissed, it went downhill for the Blackcaps. They were reeling at 149 for 9 when Jeetan Patel walked in. Everyone knew New Zealand were never going to win the game from there but Jeetan Patel delayed the inevitable. He smashed two fours and one six in his 38-ball 34 runs stay at the wicket.

He along with James Franklin put on a partnership worth 59 runs before Patel fell to part-time spinner Dilshan. New Zealand lost the match but Jeetan Patel’s fighting knock till the end won many hearts across the globe.