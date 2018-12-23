×
10 iconic grounds where Virat Kohli has not scored a Test hundred yet

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
189   //    23 Dec 2018, 16:28 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the best batsman of the modern cricketing era scoring runs all across the world and being the backbone of India's batting line-up in every match irrespective of the format. He is creating records that no other modern-day batsman can even think of and churning runs in all conditions at will.

To be remembered as an all-time great, a batsman needs to score match-winning hundreds in all conditions against all oppositions.

By now, Virat has scored a century at almost all prominent cricketing ground. In this article, we will take a look at 10 grounds where Virat is yet to reach the 100-run mark.


#10 The Gabba, Brisbane

 The Gabba, Brisbane
 The Gabba, Brisbane

The Gabba cricket ground in the city of Brisbane is considered to a significant sporting venue in Australia. The pitch has a lot of pace and bounce and is considered as a hard nut to crack for sub-continent batsmen.

Although pace and bounce is not a problem for the chase master Kohli, he has scored a hundred here in his career. He has played here only once in 2014 and had scores of 18 and 1 in India's nasty defeat.


#9 Port of Spain, Trinidad


Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

The Queen's Park Oval is a prominent place to play cricket in the Caribbean. The ground is remembered by the Indians for their infamous exit from the 2007 World Cup where India played all their matches. However, things have moved on and India have tasted success here thereafter.

Virat Kohli does not have a hundred on this ground, which is rich in terms of cricketing culture. In 2016, a Test match between India and West Indies here was washed out because of rain and outfield conditions which may have denied Kohli the chance to reach the milestone.

1 / 4 NEXT
