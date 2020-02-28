×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

10-month-old Sachin Tendulkar fan gets best wishes from the Master Blaster himself

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 14:07 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

A Twitter user by the name of Anand Mehta tweeted photos of his 10-year-old nephew to Sachin Tendulkar. The little boy, named Shresth Mehta, is seen wearing a jersey on which 'Sachin' and 'No.10' are inscribed and is sitting on a field surrounded by cricket gear.

The user said in a tweet:

“Sachin Sir, @sachin_rt Though you have retired from cricket, you will never gonna retire from our hearts. A small tribute to the 'Little Master Blaster' from our Little Master (Shresth Mehta) #MyNephew#10Months#Cricket#SachinTendulkar#TheLittleMaster#Hyderabad LB Stadium-186*”

The Master Blaster was quick to notice the toddler’s photo and replied:

“Never too young for cricket!! Thank you for sharing such beautiful pictures. I wish all the very best to 10-month old Shresth and his family."

The mention of an unbeaten 186 in the tweet is a tribute to one of Tendulkar’s best ODI innings of all-time. On November 8, 1999, Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid forged a second-wicket stand of 331 against New Zealand in 46.2 overs. The match took place at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

India made 376/2 and bowled out New Zealand for 202 in 33.1 overs. This remains one of the all-time greatest partnerships in ODIs.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 14:07 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 12
ENG-W 87/3 (12.0 ov)
PKW
LIVE
Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG-W VS PKW live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
1st ODI | Sun, 01 Mar, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 01 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 9 | Yesterday
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us