10-month-old Sachin Tendulkar fan gets best wishes from the Master Blaster himself

A Twitter user by the name of Anand Mehta tweeted photos of his 10-year-old nephew to Sachin Tendulkar. The little boy, named Shresth Mehta, is seen wearing a jersey on which 'Sachin' and 'No.10' are inscribed and is sitting on a field surrounded by cricket gear.

The user said in a tweet:

“Sachin Sir, @sachin_rt Though you have retired from cricket, you will never gonna retire from our hearts. A small tribute to the 'Little Master Blaster' from our Little Master (Shresth Mehta) #MyNephew#10Months#Cricket#SachinTendulkar#TheLittleMaster#Hyderabad LB Stadium-186*”

The Master Blaster was quick to notice the toddler’s photo and replied:

“Never too young for cricket!! Thank you for sharing such beautiful pictures. I wish all the very best to 10-month old Shresth and his family."

The mention of an unbeaten 186 in the tweet is a tribute to one of Tendulkar’s best ODI innings of all-time. On November 8, 1999, Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid forged a second-wicket stand of 331 against New Zealand in 46.2 overs. The match took place at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

India made 376/2 and bowled out New Zealand for 202 in 33.1 overs. This remains one of the all-time greatest partnerships in ODIs.