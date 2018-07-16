10 players India have tried at No. 4 since World Cup 2015

The problem of plenty is something that worries a lot of teams, in cricket especially. Sometimes, the bowling department is overloaded, and sometimes the batting department. India is at the moment suffering from the same, albeit for its No. 4 batting position.

Since the end of ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015, they have tried as many as ten different batsmen to fill the gap, but it would be inevitable to say the move has not been successful.

Even stalwarts like Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have stepped up to the fore, but not to much avail. The issue is not that simple as it appears to be and requires a serious look in.

Here, we take a look of how these ten players have fared when given a chance or have been asked to perform the role of a No. 4 batsman.

The 2019 World Cup in England is exactly a year away, and India would like to settle their woes as soon as possible.

They have the players with the right mix of potential and aggression required to suit that role, but who will it be when it matters the most.

Also, Suresh Raina has been someone who has not got a chance to bat at No. 4 during this time, while newcomers like Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav have also got an opportunity to try their luck.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Innings: 10, Runs: 420, Average: 46.66

Team India's vice-captain in Test cricket has often found himself in troubled waters in the ODI setup.

Though his contribution to the team has always been immense, questions have been raised about his exact position in the Indian team. He is someone who is ready to adapt to any situation against any opposition and on any kind of wicket.

Since 2015, he has been relatively successful at the No. 4 spot as compared to his counterparts. An average nearing 50 shows how important his contribution can be in the middle overs.

The current scenario depicts it is quite tough for him to break into the squad for 2019 Cricket World Cup. If he manages to do so, the management would not back away from giving him an opportunity at No. 4.

India is in desperate need of a steady batsman at that slot and the experience and class of Rahane can prove to be quite handy and can lend a healthy balance to the side.