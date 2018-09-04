Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ten players who played their first and last Test against the same team

Srikant
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.62K   //    04 Sep 2018, 01:05 IST

Polly UmrigarIndia Cricket
Polly Umrigar was the first Indian to hit a double hundred in Test cricket

Test Cricket is the ultimate format of the Gentleman's Game and sometimes, even the best of players have failed to make the transition from the shorter formats of the game to the five-day format.

It can be unforgiving at times and it takes a lot of grit and determination to truly excel in Test cricket and emerge as a champion when you finally bring down curtains on your international career.

There are quite a few players who have stood the test of time to emerge as legends of the game, especially in the Test format, after a full-fledged career.

England's Alastair Cook became the latest addition to that illustrious list after the former skipper announced that he would be retiring from international cricket after the ongoing home series against India.

Having made his Test debut against the same nation way back in 2006, Cook walks away from the game as England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket with more than 12000 runs and 32 hundreds to his name, far ahead than any of his countrymen and those impressive numbers will certainly take some catching up to do.

Let's take a look at ten other famous cricketers who had an illustrious career in the Test format and like Cook, played their first and last match against the same country.

#10 Polly Umrigar (India)

An all-time great in Indian cricketer, Polly Umrigar was the first Indian to score a double hundred in Test cricket and also played a major role in the country's first ever Test win, scoring a knock of 130 after coming into bat at No 7 against England at Chennai in 1952.

He made his India debut against West Indies in the 2nd Test on December 9, 1948, at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium and by the time he retired in 1962, playing his 59th and final Test against the same opposition at Kingston, he held the record for the most runs, most Tests and most hundreds by an Indian cricketer - a record that stood until 1978.

He was also an occasional bowler, taking 35 Test wickets, most famously taking four wickets in a famous win over Australia at Kanpur in 1959. Umrigar also led India in 8 Tests, winning two of them.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Don Bradman Steve Waugh Sydney Cricket Ground
Srikant
ANALYST
An Engineer by education, Sports has been my true passion all along. Football, Cricket, and Tennis are what I follow the most. A Red Devil by heart. Dada fanatic and someone who idolises Sir Alex Ferguson for the way he managed to outwit money power with his man-management skills.
Top 3 overseas Test wins for Team India in the last ten...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest all-rounders to have ever played the...
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya vs 7 legendary all-rounders after their...
RELATED STORY
Looking back at how each team performed in their first...
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Eng 2018: 2 Indian players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
Statistical Analysis: KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir after...
RELATED STORY
Positives for Indian team before the fourth Test against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 players who are unlucky to miss out...
RELATED STORY
12 Players who got off the mark with a six in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
The issues plaguing the Indian team in Test cricket 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
WAR 184/6 (68.0 ov)
DUR
Day 1 | Stumps: Durham elected to bowl.
WAR VS DUR live score
| 09:30 AM
GLO 208/7 (96.0 ov)
MSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Middlesex elected to bowl.
GLO VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us