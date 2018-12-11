×
10 Reasons for India's record-breaking win at Adelaide

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
963   //    11 Dec 2018, 10:09 IST

The Adelaide win was India's first win in the first Test match of a series in Australia in 70 years
The Adelaide win was India's first win in the first Test match of a series in Australia in 70 years

India have won the first Test match against Australia at Adelaide by 31 runs. In the end, it was too close for comfort but the Indian bowlers managed to hold on to their nerves when, as always, the opposition tail wagged against them.

The Adelaide win was a record-breaking one as this was the first time India had ever won the first Test match of a series in Australia in 70 years. On the 11 previous occasions, India had lost 9 and drawn 2. This was India’s sixth Test win in Australia.

With this win, India became the first team to win a Test match in Australia, England, and South Africa in the same calendar year. Kohli became the first Asian captain to win a Test match in all these 3 countries.

The winning margin of 31 runs was India’s closest in an overseas Test. Ironically, India lost the first Test match of their earlier tour of England at Edgbaston by exactly the same margin of 31 runs.

After witnessing a close encounter at Adelaide, it is time now to review the 10 reasons behind Team India’s incredible win at Adelaide.

1. Kohli’s luck with the toss

Kohli hasn't lost a Test match in which he has won the toss
Kohli hasn't lost a Test match in which he has won the toss

Unlike in England, Kohli’s luck with the toss changed at Adelaide. Kohli had no hesitation in electing to bat first the moment he won the toss. That gave India a clear advantage to start with. Though India lost 4 wickets in the first session of the Test match, they could still recover to move into a winning position mainly because they were batting first.

In England, Kohli was unfortunate to lose all the 5 tosses which had a telling effect on the outcome of two close Test matches at Edgbaston and Southampton. But at Adelaide, Kohli did a great favour to his team by winning the toss.

To further emphasize the importance of winning the toss, Kohli had so far won the toss in 20 Test matches and had a record of winning 17 and drawing 3. He is yet to lose a Test match after winning the toss.


Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Jasprit Bumrah
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
