10 records Rohit Sharma holds in international cricket

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
1.76K   //    21 Sep 2018, 11:04 IST

Australia v India - Game 1
Rohit Sharma

When it comes to white ball cricket, Indian opener Rohit Sharma is one of the most talented cricketers in the world right now. He already has a quite of few records to his name in his career of 294 international matches so far.

Here are 10 records that the Indian holds:

#1 He is the only batsmen to score three double hundreds in One Day International matches, two of which came against Sri Lanka and one against Australia.

#2 He also holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs (264 runs) which came against Sri Lanka.

#3 The record of hitting most sixes in a One Day match is also held by Sharma. He hit 16 sixes in a single match to record this achievement.

#4 Apart from hitting the most number of sixes in an ODI match, the record of most fours (33) is also held by Rohit Sharma.

#5 He has the record of the joint highest number of Twenty20 International centuries along with Colin Munro (New Zealand). His these three centuries came against Sri Lanka, South Africa and England.

#6 The record of the fastest T20I century is also with Sharma which came during his 100 against Sr Lanka. He did this in just 35 deliveries the same as David Miller (South Africa) to share the record with.

#7 The unique record of reaching a century with a six in all three formats is also held by Rohit Sharma.

#8 His second double century against Sri Lanka was also when he captained the side.

#9 The record of hitting 10 sixes in an international match for the most number of times is held by Sharma. He has done this three times.

#10 He is the only batsman to hit four consecutive sixes twice in international matches.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma David Miller Rohit Sharma's World Record Innings
