10 most unlucky Indian cricketers not to have played more (2000-2018)

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.38K   //    05 Oct 2018, 09:54 IST

<p>
Lakshmipathy Balaji

Cricket is sometimes cruel, especially when it comes to opportunities for young and budding cricketers. In a country like India where the game is played in every nook and corner, there is no shortage of talents. Though many were not up to the level to make it to international cricket, some were really unlucky not to have played more.

Some of the most promising careers in cricket were cut short because of injuries, form, and lack of opportunities. Luck also plays an important role. Players like Vinod Kambli, Vijay Merchant, Dheeraj Jadhav, Amol Mazumdar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ashok Dinda, and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan are some of the most talented and unluckiest cricketers to have played for India.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 10 unlucky Indian cricketers not to have played more games (2000 - 2018).

#10 RP Singh

England v India - 5th Natwest One Day International Series
England v India - 5th Natwest One Day International Series

Rudra Pratap Singh came into the limelight during the under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2004. He was impressive in the tournament and finished with eight wickets at an average of 24.75. After a string of impressive performances in the domestic cricket, Singh was called into the Indian team in 2005. 

He made a stunning start to his ODI career when he picked up three man of the match awards in his first 11 games. He then played a stellar role in India’s T20 World Cup win in 2007 and finished the tournament with 12 wickets in seven games at an average of 12.66. 

One of the finest swing bowlers Indian cricket has ever produced, RP Singh lost the way very early in his international career and played just 58 One Day Internationals and 14 Test matches for India.

