10 years of Virat Kohli: In pictures

India v New Zealand - ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Semi Final

Virat Kohli is an absolute superstar. He is certainly one of the modern day greats and looks set to break numerous cricket records. Kohli’s hunger, passion, work ethic and his attitude separate him from the rest.

He made his debut on this day (18th August) way back in 2008 (a decade ago) and today, he is not only India’s captain in all three formats of the game but also is the team’s premier batsman.

He is the rock in that Indian middle-order in all three forms and is by far, the best batsman in the line-up. Kohli burst onto the scene as a young chubby and talented cricketer but the way he’s transformed himself to become one of the best batsmen of the modern era is remarkable.

Thus, as Kohli completes 10 years in international cricket today, let’s rewind 10 years and year by year, go through the pictures and his transformation in international cricket.

2008

After leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title early in the year, Virat Kohli represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural season and played 13 games. Despite having a mediocre season, he was drafted into the Indian ODI side after Virender Sehwag was injured for the series in Sri Lanka.

On debut, he scored just 12 but he played all 5 games of the series. He struck one half-century and went past the 20-run mark in the next four innings.

