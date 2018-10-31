14-year-old Indian kid hits unbeaten 556

Priyanshu Moliya (Image credits: mid-day)

India's quiver of batting talent seems to be endless.

14-year-old Baroda resident Priyanshu Moliya, on Tuesday, smashed an astonishing unbeaten 556 in a single innings during a two-day game. He's being mentored by World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath.

In a 319-ball knock, the teenager hit 98 fours and just one six, taking his team, the Mohinder Amarnath Cricket Academy, to a mammoth score of 826-4 in a Shri DK Gaekwad Under-14 tournament game.

Speaking to mid-day about his feat, Moliya said: "My previous highest was 254 in the same tournament last year. I was just playing my normal game as the bowling attack was good. It was a satisfying innings, but yes, I was beaten on four to five occasions".

"After my first hundred on Monday, I told myself that I need to score 200. I set goals of 100 runs each and was determined to continue playing the same way".

Apart from his humungous score, he also took four wickets with his off-spin, helping his side bundle out Yogi CA for 52 runs.

Crediting Mohinder Amarnath for his continued guidance, his father, Suresh Moliya noted that it was Amarnath who advised Priyanshu to move to Baroda.

The teenager further added: "Mohinder sir always watches me bat in the nets. He spoke to me about various drills and how to control different shots. After doing those drills regularly, I scored a lot of runs through the covers and got better with my back foot punches. I called Mohinder sir and he was very happy with my performance. 'Keep it up', he said."

Amarnath himself was all praise for Priyanshu's exploits: "When I saw him for the first time, I knew I was seeing something special. He is a fine talent and he will get better with exposure. I like his passion as well," he was quoted as saying by mid-day.

The knock brings back memories of the past exploits of current Indian star Prithvi Shaw, who, as a 14-year-old, had smashed 546 while playing in the Harris Shield in Mumbai.

U-19 star and RCB batsman Sarfraz Khan had also recorded a score of 439 in 2009 in school-level cricket, while Wasim Jaffer's nephew Armaan had posted 498 in 2010.