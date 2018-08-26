Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

15 quotes on Virat Kohli which prove why he's an all-time legend

V Shashank
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    26 Aug 2018, 12:52 IST

Australia v India - Game 3
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a name that gives nightmares to even the mightiest of the bowlers from the very instant. A perfect blend of aggression and commitment, Kohli is already regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the World at only 10 years of international cricket.

His dominance across all three formats of the game(Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) at this juncture puts him in a league of his own and gives him the tag of an all-time legend, all in just 10 years of his career in the game of cricket.

With a whopping 9,779 runs in 211 ODIs, 5,994 runs in 69 Tests and, 2,102 runs in T20Is, Kohli is already a legend at halfway through his career in the gentleman's game.

An average of 58.21 in the white-ball cricket, where others struggle to get past the mark of 50, places him leaps and bounds ahead of his peers. Not only his ODI statistics but his numbers in the red-ball cricket too contribute significantly to his greatness.

An average of 54.49, with 23 hundreds under his belt, he has not only equalled Steve Smith's tally in the number of centuries but surpassed the legendary Sir Don Bradman in the ICC Test ratings by smashing a career best of 937 points in his 7 years of service to the longer format of the game.

Kohli's game is on a completely different level at the moment, and it will only rise to new horizons in the years to come.

In 280 international matches, the 29-year-old has a total of 58 centuries under his belt and looking at his current run, it seems that might end up either equalling or breaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of a century of centuries in the game of cricket.

Let's have a look at some of the quotes on Virat Kohli that have been passed on by the cricketing fraternity.

#15 Harsha Bhogle

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day Four
Harsha Bhogle

"The kind of form he's in, he picked this ball yesterday afternoon."- Harsha Bhogle

#14 Nasser Hussain

England v West Indies - 1st Royal London One Day International
Nasser Hussain

"If you want to know how the team is peforming, look at Kohli's face."- Nasser Hussain

#13 Brian Lara

3rd Test - New Zealand v West Indies: Day 1
Brian Lara

"He is just an unbelievable batsman. No need to say more."- Brian Lara

#12 Michael Vaughan

Shane Warne's Australia vs Michael Vaughan's England T20 match
Michael Vaughan

"There's no shame in being beaten by a genius. Virat Kohli is a freak."- Michael Vaughan

#11 Ravichandran Ashwin

2nd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 4
Ravichandran Ashwin

"The sandstorm from Sachin at Sharjah and the hailstorm from Kohli in Mohali should be written in the same paragraph."- Ravichandran Ashwin
1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
V Shashank
ANALYST
Cricket Fanatic
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Quotes on Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
 20 Greatest quotes on Sachin Tendulkar: The God of Cricket
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Unannounced King, who already Rules
RELATED STORY
Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
As majestic as King Kohli: 10 similes that Virat personifies
RELATED STORY
India's strongest Test XI under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli considers Adelaide second innings hundred...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us