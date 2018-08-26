15 quotes on Virat Kohli which prove why he's an all-time legend

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a name that gives nightmares to even the mightiest of the bowlers from the very instant. A perfect blend of aggression and commitment, Kohli is already regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the World at only 10 years of international cricket.

His dominance across all three formats of the game(Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) at this juncture puts him in a league of his own and gives him the tag of an all-time legend, all in just 10 years of his career in the game of cricket.

With a whopping 9,779 runs in 211 ODIs, 5,994 runs in 69 Tests and, 2,102 runs in T20Is, Kohli is already a legend at halfway through his career in the gentleman's game.

An average of 58.21 in the white-ball cricket, where others struggle to get past the mark of 50, places him leaps and bounds ahead of his peers. Not only his ODI statistics but his numbers in the red-ball cricket too contribute significantly to his greatness.

An average of 54.49, with 23 hundreds under his belt, he has not only equalled Steve Smith's tally in the number of centuries but surpassed the legendary Sir Don Bradman in the ICC Test ratings by smashing a career best of 937 points in his 7 years of service to the longer format of the game.

Kohli's game is on a completely different level at the moment, and it will only rise to new horizons in the years to come.

In 280 international matches, the 29-year-old has a total of 58 centuries under his belt and looking at his current run, it seems that might end up either equalling or breaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of a century of centuries in the game of cricket.

Let's have a look at some of the quotes on Virat Kohli that have been passed on by the cricketing fraternity.

#15 Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle

"The kind of form he's in, he picked this ball yesterday afternoon."- Harsha Bhogle

#14 Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain

"If you want to know how the team is peforming, look at Kohli's face."- Nasser Hussain

#13 Brian Lara

Brian Lara

"He is just an unbelievable batsman. No need to say more."- Brian Lara

#12 Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan

"There's no shame in being beaten by a genius. Virat Kohli is a freak."- Michael Vaughan

#11 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

"The sandstorm from Sachin at Sharjah and the hailstorm from Kohli in Mohali should be written in the same paragraph."- Ravichandran Ashwin

