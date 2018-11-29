×
Teenager dismisses Kohli, Rashid does a Dhoni and more - Cricket News Today, 29th November 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
221   //    29 Nov 2018, 21:00 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Ahead of the India-Australia Test series, which is only days away, the Indian team is busy playing a practice game in Sydney. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Indian batsmen get a taste of Austral conditions

Hardie celebrates with his teammates
Hardie celebrates with his teammates

After faltering in English conditions more often than not, the Indian batting line-up has a sterner test in front of them - facing the might of the Aussie fab four of bowling in the Test series. Before that, however, they got a taste of the conditions that would be in store, starting with the first Test on December 6.

Playing Cricket Australia XI in the four-day practice match at Sydney, India's top-6, barring KL Rahul, all posted fifties to notch up 358 on Day 2.

Virat Kohli was the pick of the lot along with Prithvi Shaw. While the Indian captain made 64, Shaw was the top-scorer with 66.

Kohli seemed on course for a big innings, but saw his stay getting truncated courtesy a superb reflex catch from Aaron Hardie, the uncapped pacer from Perth.

"It was a pretty amazing feeling. It all happened very quickly. Because he was smacking me around the park a little bit and then next minute he hit one back to me," Hardie later told reporters.

