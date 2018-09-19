Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 2 changes India can make in the game against Pakistan 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.34K   //    19 Sep 2018, 01:23 IST

Experie
Bumrah and Pandya were rested against Hong Kong

India did not have the best of starts to their Asia Cup campaign as they struggled to beat the minnows Hong Kong. Riding on Shikhar Dhawan's fantastic 127, India set Hong Kong a target of 286 runs. The Indian bowlers looked rusty initially, but they pulled it back later on. However, India's real test will be against Pakistan. 

Pakistan also won its opening game against Hong Kong and has been tagged as the favourite to win the tournament. They have a strong bowling attack which would test the Kohli-less Indian batting line-up. India seems to be over-dependent on Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

The Indian middle-order looks vulnerable with players still looking to cement their place in the side. India's middle-order will be key to India's chances against the arch-rivals. Also, India's bowling looked a little out of sorts and an improved bowling performance will be needed against a much stronger opponent. 

Moreover, India was scheduled to play back-to-back matches and thus the team management decided to rest some key players in the game against Hong Kong. These players will be back in the side for the all-important game against Pakistan. This will force the team management to make some changes in the side too. We will look at 2 changes that India can make in the match against Pakistan. 


#2 Hardik Pandya in place of Shardul Thakur 

Pand
Pandya's batting will be crucial for India

Shardul Thakur had an off-day in the game against against Hong Kong. The medium pacer gave away 28 runs in 3 overs in his first spell. He proved costly later on in the innings too as he ended up with the figures of 0-41 in 4 overs. Thakur might be replaced by Hardik Pandya.

Pandya was rested in India's opening match after the long tour of England. India's lower-middle order struggled to get quick runs in the death overs against Hong Kong. Pandya's ability to use the long handle with good effect will be of great help for India. 


#1 Jasprit Bumrah in place of Khaleel Ahmed 

B
Bumrah will be included in the playing XI against Pakistan

India handed a debut to Khaleel Ahmed in the match against Hong Kong. Ahmed was extremely impressive as he looked sharp and bowled with good pace. He took 3 wickets in his 10 overs giving away 48 runs. However, keeping in mind the pressure of an India-Pakistan match, India might replace the youngster with the experienced Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah has been India's best bowler in the last couple of years across all formats. He has the ability to bowl wicket-taking deliveries and will be key to India's chances against a much-improved Pakistani batting line-up. 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
