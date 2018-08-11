Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2 Indian bowlers who can get their names on the Honours Board in the 2nd Test 

Kartik Bansal
Top 5 / Top 10
11 Aug 2018

Image result for lord's bowlers honours board

It was a below-par batting form the Indians on the Day 2 of the Lord's Test match after the first day was washed out completely due to rain. The king of Swing, James Anderson exploited the conditions to the fullest to see the visitors getting bowled for a paltry 107 within 36 overs.

However, the start of the Day 3 has been much promising with conducive conditions for batting. With with very few runs by the batsmen in the first innings, it was a daunting task for the Indian bowlers to prevent the home team from going anything big in their first innings. But the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya manage to push the hosts on the backfoot with four of them back in the hut at the stroke of lunch.

Shami looked in good shape as he accounted for two wickets in the morning session and is the front-runner in getting his name to the Lord's Honours Board.

We take a look at which Indian bowlers can get their names to the honours board in the ongoing Test match.

#2. R Ashwin


Image result for ashwin test england

India's best bowler from the first Test, Ashwin is a serious contender for getting his name on the honours board. Many cricket pundits reckoned his performance in Edgbaston as the best that he has ever bowled in the overseas conditions.

With 7 wickets to his name, he looks in fine touch and his confidence also reflected in his batting in the first innings at Lord's.

If India are to spring in a surprise after a dismal show with the bat in the 1st innings, Ashwin not only needs to lend his support to the pacers but also take regular wickets from the other end to mount the pressure on England.

The surface at Lord's might also come to his aid with pitch deteriorating as the play progresses. This would be a golden opportunity for him to register his first fifer in such conditions and get his name on to the honours board.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Mohammed Shami
Kartik Bansal
An avid Cricket Follower
